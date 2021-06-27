Menu
Eddie Clarke
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Eddie Clarke

Edwin "Eddie" Miller Clarke, 82, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Eddie was born May 11, 1939, in Iredell County, the son of the late Hal Wade Clarke and Nettie Miller Clarke. He graduated from Celeste Henkel High School and served in the U.S. Army. On May 25, 1991, he married his wife, Linda Kay Hedrick Clarke, whom survives. He loved his farm, caring for his beef cattle and flowers and fixing and selling old cars and antiques. He was always on the hunt for a good yard sell and he loved finding a good deal.

In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Wade Clarke; and brother, Thomas Hal Clarke.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Linda Kay Hedrick Clarke; daughter, Tina Fox; granddaughter, Amber Fox; great-grandchildren, Kynleigh Johnson and Roman Johnson; sister, Marianna Sloan (Stephen); sister-in-law, Mary Ann Clarke; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Troutman Funeral Home Monday, June 28; from 2 to 3:30 p.m., with service to follow at 3:30 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Bill Mason officiating. Burial will follow the service at Shiloh Presbyterian Church with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Jun
28
Service
3:30p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
