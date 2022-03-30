Edmond Linton Banister
October 18, 1951 - March 27, 2022
Edmond Linton Banister, 70, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.
Born Oct. 18, 1951, in Charleston, S.C., he was the son of the late Emory Laumont Banister and Edith Virginia Murdaugh Banister.
Edmond was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon with one Bronze Service Star. He was a man of humor, always telling jokes and making other people laugh. Edmond loved and cherished spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Edith Banister.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Melissa Hill Banister, whom they have shared 16 wonderful years together; his children, Melissa Sicat and husband, Mark, Lisa Banister, and Craig Banister; his stepchildren, Shane Shoemaker and fiancée, Madison, Daniel Hill and fiancée, Dana, and Francine Dollarhide; many grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at Nicholson Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Nicholson Funeral Home, with Bishop Charlie Lloyd officiating. To view Edmond's celebration of life via livestream, please visit https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1648524775175300
.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or at www.hoic.org
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 30, 2022.