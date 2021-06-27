Elaine Johnson
Mrs. Elaine Barkley Johnson, 73, of Statesville, passed away Friday, June 26, 2021, at the Gordon Hospice House.
Mrs. Johnson was born March 13, 1948, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Roy Raleigh Barkley and Francis Duree Barkley.
She was a graduate of Cool Springs High School and on Oct. 12, 1969, she married the late Samuel "Sonny" Branson Johnson II, who passed away March 3, 2020. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and previously worked at Paulette's Beauty Bazaar.
She is survived by one daughter, Heather J. Norman and husband, Darrell, of Statesville; one grandson, Jacob Norman of Statesville; three brothers, Scott Barkley (Leanne), Jim Barkley, and John Barkley; and two nieces, Reese Barkley and Jillian Barkley.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by one sister, June Barkley; and one brother, William Scott Barkley.
A private family service will be held at a later date in Iredell Memorial Gardens and the family will gather at the house on Florence Road in Statesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House or the charity of the donor's choice
The family would like to give a special thanks to Kristy Smyre and Chris Martin with the Iredell County Community Paramedics, the staff at the Gordon Hospice House and the staff at the Cool Springs Fire Department.
