Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elaine Johnson
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Elaine Johnson

Mrs. Elaine Barkley Johnson, 73, of Statesville, passed away Friday, June 26, 2021, at the Gordon Hospice House.

Mrs. Johnson was born March 13, 1948, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Roy Raleigh Barkley and Francis Duree Barkley.

She was a graduate of Cool Springs High School and on Oct. 12, 1969, she married the late Samuel "Sonny" Branson Johnson II, who passed away March 3, 2020. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and previously worked at Paulette's Beauty Bazaar.

She is survived by one daughter, Heather J. Norman and husband, Darrell, of Statesville; one grandson, Jacob Norman of Statesville; three brothers, Scott Barkley (Leanne), Jim Barkley, and John Barkley; and two nieces, Reese Barkley and Jillian Barkley.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by one sister, June Barkley; and one brother, William Scott Barkley.

A private family service will be held at a later date in Iredell Memorial Gardens and the family will gather at the house on Florence Road in Statesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House or the charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

The family would like to give a special thanks to Kristy Smyre and Chris Martin with the Iredell County Community Paramedics, the staff at the Gordon Hospice House and the staff at the Cool Springs Fire Department.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear about this. Keeping the family in our prayers
Kelly Weatherman
Family
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results