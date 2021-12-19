Eli KeeverElijah Jordan Keever, 23, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Wilmington.Eli was born in Iredell County, April 16, 1998, and was the son of Alan Chipman Keever and Amy Campbell Keever. He graduated from Statesville High School in 2016, where he played on the tennis team. Eli loved playing soccer, tennis, hunting, body surfing and cooking from a young age. He enjoyed creating exciting meals as a chef in Wilmington, where he lived for the past four years.Elijah was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Dr. Richard Keever; and maternal great-grandfather, Jay Campbell.In addition to his parents, Eli is survived by his sister, Isabella Parks Keever; maternal grandfather, Larry Campbell (Libby); maternal grandmother, Kathy Johnson (Randy); maternal great-grandmother, Betty Campbell; paternal grandmother, Sarah Jones (Claude); and paternal grandmother, Janie Keever. Also surviving are his aunts and uncles, Amber Bryan (Andy), Leigh Keever, Jody Johnson, Kevin Keever, Jon Christian and Ally Keever, cousins, Hudson Bryan, Sam Johnson, Walker Johnson, Ryder Johnson and Noah Keever; as well as many cousins in and out of state. Special friends, Charlotte Nye, Tre Munro, Mason Hollifield, Donny Crawford, Luke Gettys, Collin Benfield, Noah Bowman and Davis McLendon.A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at South River Baptist Church, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to South River Baptist Church, 2659 S Chipley Ford Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Troutman Funeral Home