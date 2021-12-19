Menu
Eli Keever
1998 - 2021
BORN
1998
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Statesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Eli Keever

Elijah Jordan Keever, 23, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Wilmington.

Eli was born in Iredell County, April 16, 1998, and was the son of Alan Chipman Keever and Amy Campbell Keever. He graduated from Statesville High School in 2016, where he played on the tennis team. Eli loved playing soccer, tennis, hunting, body surfing and cooking from a young age. He enjoyed creating exciting meals as a chef in Wilmington, where he lived for the past four years.

Elijah was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Dr. Richard Keever; and maternal great-grandfather, Jay Campbell.

In addition to his parents, Eli is survived by his sister, Isabella Parks Keever; maternal grandfather, Larry Campbell (Libby); maternal grandmother, Kathy Johnson (Randy); maternal great-grandmother, Betty Campbell; paternal grandmother, Sarah Jones (Claude); and paternal grandmother, Janie Keever. Also surviving are his aunts and uncles, Amber Bryan (Andy), Leigh Keever, Jody Johnson, Kevin Keever, Jon Christian and Ally Keever, cousins, Hudson Bryan, Sam Johnson, Walker Johnson, Ryder Johnson and Noah Keever; as well as many cousins in and out of state. Special friends, Charlotte Nye, Tre Munro, Mason Hollifield, Donny Crawford, Luke Gettys, Collin Benfield, Noah Bowman and Davis McLendon.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at South River Baptist Church, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to South River Baptist Church, 2659 S Chipley Ford Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
South River Baptist Church
2659 S Chipley Ford Rd., Statesville, NC
Dec
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
South River Baptist Church
2659 S Chipley Ford Rd., Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear family. I am so sorry about Eli. Praying for you. God bless.
Pat Moore
December 30, 2021
So Sorry for your loss Kathy & Randy
Kelly L Campbell
December 29, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time.
Ellie Rickard
Family
December 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jennifer Brown
December 28, 2021
My heart breaks for you. Eli and Dalton had many wonderful years of friendship and sports. He is gone way to soon. Peace be with your family!
Janice Cline PALAZZO
Friend
December 28, 2021
Kenny Keever
December 27, 2021
Libby, Larry and Amy I am so sorry about Eli. A friend told me about it this morning.
Pam Stone
Friend
December 26, 2021
