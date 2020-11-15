Elizabeth "Ann" CartnerOctober 22, 1932 - November 12, 2020Elizabeth "Ann" Cartner, 88, of Statesville, went home to be with her Heavenly Father Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Wilkesboro Health and Habitation.A graveside service for Mrs. Cartner will be conducted at Society Baptist Church Cemetery in Statesville Monday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. Ann will be laid to rest next to her husband. The Rev. Gary Jennings will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.Ann was born Oct. 22, 1932, the daughter of Clyde Allison and Della Irene Beatty Faires in Clover, S.C. She was a member of the Society Baptist Church in Statesville, where she served her Lord as a Sunday school teacher, as long as her health would allow. Ann worked at Schneider Mills as a data processor for over 60 years. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family.In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, William Lonnie Cartner; and brother, James Mason Faires.Those left to cherish and share the memory of Ann include two nieces, Debra Ann Pritchard of Lenoir and Janet Lynn Ray of Taylorsville; nephew, Mark Alan Faires of Statesville; three great-nieces, Emily Christina Ray of Murfreesboro, Tenn., April Renee Blucher of Rising Sun, Md., and Kendra Ann Blethen of Taylorsville; two great-nephews, Matthew James Blethen of Hudson and Daniel Wade Blethen of Lenoir; and sister-in-law, Shirley Pennell Faires of Taylorsville.Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service