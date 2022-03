Elonzo White



Mr. Elonzo White, 83, of Statesville passed away, Friday, June 4, 2021.



A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m., at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 11, 2021.