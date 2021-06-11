Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elton Eugene Trexler
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Elton Eugene Trexler

July 31, 1939 - June 10, 2021

Elton Eugene Trexler, 81, of Harmony, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

Born in Rowan County, July 31, 1939, he was the son of the late Arthur Joe Trexler and Nellie Beatrice Kelser Trexler.

Elton graduated Granite Quarry High School, served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962, and then graduated from Catawba College in 1965.

He worked as a computer programmer for Wachovia/Wells Fargo bank for 35 years. He was an active member of Harmony United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Loflin; three stepchildren, Wanda Welborn, Tony Welborn and Michael Welborn; and brother-in-law, Ralph Walton.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Hilda Campbell Trexler; stepdaughter, Vickie Schneider (David); four grandchildren, Jaclyn Grimm, Jason Grimm (Jen), Amy Schneider and Dale Schneider (Ellen); seven great-grandchildren, Kayley Gilmour (P.J.), Logan Collins, Natalie Miller, Hayley Grimm, Charles Elton Grimm, Max Grimm and William Grimm. He is further survived by two great-great-grandchildren, Evelyn Gilmour and Audrey Gilmour; one sister, Colleen Walton; one brother, Kenneth Trexler (Janet); and several nieces and nephews.

The family will speak to friends Monday, June 14, from 3 to 4 p.m., at Harmony United Methodist Church, with the funeral beginning at 4 p.m. with Pastor Chris Lakey officiating. Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery. The family requests for everyone in attendance to please respect social distancing and wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church, 136 W Memorial Hwy., Harmony, NC 28634 or to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Harmony United Methodist Church
NC
Jun
14
Funeral
4:00p.m.
Harmony United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Hilda and family, Elton will be missed so much by all of us. He was a special man with a special heart and mind. You are loved and you can call on me anytime. Love you, Joann Mills
Joann Mills
Family
June 12, 2021
Dear Hilda and family. My heart aches with you for the loss of Elgin What a blessing he must have been for you. May our Lord strengthen, comfort and give you peace. With our love and prayers.
Jonell and Jim Lewis
Friend
June 12, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kelly L Campbell
Other
June 11, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results