Elton Eugene TrexlerJuly 31, 1939 - June 10, 2021Elton Eugene Trexler, 81, of Harmony, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.Born in Rowan County, July 31, 1939, he was the son of the late Arthur Joe Trexler and Nellie Beatrice Kelser Trexler.Elton graduated Granite Quarry High School, served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962, and then graduated from Catawba College in 1965.He worked as a computer programmer for Wachovia/Wells Fargo bank for 35 years. He was an active member of Harmony United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Loflin; three stepchildren, Wanda Welborn, Tony Welborn and Michael Welborn; and brother-in-law, Ralph Walton.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Hilda Campbell Trexler; stepdaughter, Vickie Schneider (David); four grandchildren, Jaclyn Grimm, Jason Grimm (Jen), Amy Schneider and Dale Schneider (Ellen); seven great-grandchildren, Kayley Gilmour (P.J.), Logan Collins, Natalie Miller, Hayley Grimm, Charles Elton Grimm, Max Grimm and William Grimm. He is further survived by two great-great-grandchildren, Evelyn Gilmour and Audrey Gilmour; one sister, Colleen Walton; one brother, Kenneth Trexler (Janet); and several nieces and nephews.The family will speak to friends Monday, June 14, from 3 to 4 p.m., at Harmony United Methodist Church, with the funeral beginning at 4 p.m. with Pastor Chris Lakey officiating. Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery. The family requests for everyone in attendance to please respect social distancing and wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church, 136 W Memorial Hwy., Harmony, NC 28634 or to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home