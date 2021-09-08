Menu
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd
Stony Point, NC
Elvert Lee Neal

August 17, 1939 - September 3, 2021

Elvert Lee Neal, 82, Of Statesville, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Davis Reginal Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 17, 1939, in Iredell County, to the late James Elvert Neal and Ida Mae Campbell Neal. Elvert retired from Betco. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepmother, Patricia Ann Reavis Neal; and a sister, Betty Neal Brown.

Survivors include his son, John Kevin Neal and wife, Melissa; sister, Linda Jean Harris, both of Statesville; and one grandchild, Ruthie Dawn Neal.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 11. For information regarding the service, please contact, [email protected]

Chapman Funeral Home

www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Chapman Funeral Home
I have known Elvert since high school . He was good about picking me up in his forty Ford on the way to school . He was a good Christian friend . He shared his testimony many times . I know I will see him again in glory . Praying for the family .
Jerry Beaver
September 11, 2021
