Elvert Lee Neal
August 17, 1939 - September 3, 2021
Elvert Lee Neal, 82, Of Statesville, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Davis Reginal Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 17, 1939, in Iredell County, to the late James Elvert Neal and Ida Mae Campbell Neal. Elvert retired from Betco. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepmother, Patricia Ann Reavis Neal; and a sister, Betty Neal Brown.
Survivors include his son, John Kevin Neal and wife, Melissa; sister, Linda Jean Harris, both of Statesville; and one grandchild, Ruthie Dawn Neal.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 11. For information regarding the service, please contact, [email protected]
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 8, 2021.