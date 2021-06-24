Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Emily Gauldin
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Emily Gauldin

Emily Nicole Caskaddon Gauldin, 28, of Cleveland, N.C., died June 18, 2021, at her home unexpectedly.

Born in Stanley County, Sept. 12, 1992, she was a daughter of Leslie Scott Caskaddon and Deborah Lammers, and her stepfather, John Lammers. She graduated from West Iredell High School, attended Converse College and recieved a bachelors degree in German from UNCC. She loved crafting, drawing, painting, puzzles and expressing herself and being colorful.

She is survived by her husband, Scottie Gauldin; two sons, Dean Griffith Gauldin and Ollivander "Ollie" Gauldin; parents; three brothers, Joshua Byrd, Dylan Campbell and Troy Caskaddon. Also surviving are her paternal grandparents, Bobby and Emma Caskaddon and Jennifer Evans; and maternal grandparents, Richard Byrd, Drema Byrd.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26, at Fellowship Baptist Church with the Rev. Beau Mills and Pastor Tim Byrd officiating. The family will greet friends at the church for one hour prior to the service and burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be given to the Dean and Ollie Gauldin Care and Education Fund, C/O Scottie Gauldin, 164 Powder Creek Dr., Statesville, NC 28677.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fellowship Baptist Church
2306 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, NC
Jun
26
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Fellowship Baptist Church
2306 Buffalo Shoals Rd, Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
DEBBIE SCOTTY RICHARD AND DREMA I AM SO SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF EMILY! I AM SENDING PRAYERS OUT TO EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU.
LINDA CRAWFORD
Family
June 25, 2021
To Scott and family we are so sorry for your loss. Your in our hearts and prayers.
Leonard and Shelley Kinney
Family
June 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for comfort during this time.
Gale Moose
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results