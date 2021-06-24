Emily GauldinEmily Nicole Caskaddon Gauldin, 28, of Cleveland, N.C., died June 18, 2021, at her home unexpectedly.Born in Stanley County, Sept. 12, 1992, she was a daughter of Leslie Scott Caskaddon and Deborah Lammers, and her stepfather, John Lammers. She graduated from West Iredell High School, attended Converse College and recieved a bachelors degree in German from UNCC. She loved crafting, drawing, painting, puzzles and expressing herself and being colorful.She is survived by her husband, Scottie Gauldin; two sons, Dean Griffith Gauldin and Ollivander "Ollie" Gauldin; parents; three brothers, Joshua Byrd, Dylan Campbell and Troy Caskaddon. Also surviving are her paternal grandparents, Bobby and Emma Caskaddon and Jennifer Evans; and maternal grandparents, Richard Byrd, Drema Byrd.Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26, at Fellowship Baptist Church with the Rev. Beau Mills and Pastor Tim Byrd officiating. The family will greet friends at the church for one hour prior to the service and burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens.Memorials may be given to the Dean and Ollie Gauldin Care and Education Fund, C/O Scottie Gauldin, 164 Powder Creek Dr., Statesville, NC 28677.Nicholson Funeral Home