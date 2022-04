Emma Ruth SmithMrs. Emma Ruth Smith, 85, of Hamptonville passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her residence.The funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, with visitation at 1 p.m., followed by the service at 1:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Hamptonville. Interment will be held at the church cemetery.Boone-Carroll Funeral Home of Cleveland, N.C.