Eric Ford
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Eric Ford

June 6, 1949 - October 20, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Eric Richard Ford announces his passing Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer, at the age of 71.

A 27-year veteran of the U.S. Army and N.Y. National Guard, Eric will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 17 years Angie; his children, Jaime (Jeremy) Cross and Christopher (Julie) Ford; stepchildren, Cheyenne (Bowe) Luther and Kyle (Kristina) Beach.

Eric was preceded by his parents, Walter and Beatrice Ford but survived by his stepmother, Carolynn. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexya, Kaleb, Dillon, and Kyleigh; sisters, Tia (Tom) Lopuchowycz and Karen (Richard) Jackson; along with numerous stepsiblings, nieces, and nephews. Since his son is writing this and it would joyfully bug him, he is also survived by his doting puppycat, Squeakers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cool Springs Fire Dept./Iredell County EMS, 672 Mocksville Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
7 Entries
Eric was a great guy, he will sadly be missed by many..I salute you Top..Loren "Doc" Bock... U.S. Army, FA, 1970-72.
Loren k Bock
Coworker
October 22, 2020
It was a joy to know him and family for our short time together.
Bobbie Northern
October 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss, but heaven has gained another angel. Such a very nice man. Prayers for all the family. Love, Tony and Sandie Upchurch
Sandie Upchurch
October 22, 2020
Sending our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Love in Christ
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Bropst
October 22, 2020
Angie, Sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family.
Jennifer Stecker
October 22, 2020
I met Eric, in 1968. We both joined the NYARMY NATIONAL GUARD at the same time. He introduced me to my kids mother. We had a long and wonderful friendship. I will miss him very much. Got speed, Eric.
Pete
Served In Military Together
October 22, 2020
As youngsters in Grammer school we used to fight like cats and dogs over stupid things and be friends 3 days later. Of course we lost touch over time (50 years) but touched base again thru a mutual classmate and Facebook. I would like to express my deepest sympathies to Eric's family on his passing. I too have lost a spouse from cancer so I feel your emptiness but also know that Eric is not suffering and is wrapped in God's love and joy. Realize that Eric's soul and his family is included in my prayers. May you heal in time but cherish all of your memories.
Donald Wilbert
Classmate
October 21, 2020