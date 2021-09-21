Menu
Eric Josey
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
ABOUT
West Iredell High School
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Eric Josey

April 20, 1977 - September 17, 2021

Eric Alan Josey, 44, of Salisbury, and formerly of Statesville, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. He was employed with Freightliner TMP, and was married to Lisa Gambrell Josey, who survives. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Abilene Church of Christ
120 Bell Farm Road, Statesville, NC
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
To the Richard Josey family, As our heart breaks for the Lost of Eric, I'm sure yours must be breaking 10,000 times more, may you find peace and comfort and knowing that Eric had such a positive impact on so many lives, with our heartfelt sympathy, the Gambrell family
George Gambrell family
September 22, 2021
Thanking of you and your family during this difficult time sorry to hear of Eric passing .
Kathy Shepherd
Other
September 21, 2021
Prayers for all of the family that God will hold and comfort you all. My deepest sympathy.
Tina Brown
September 21, 2021
Eric, Your wings might have been ready but our hearts was not love, mother-in-law Judy
Judy Gambrell
September 21, 2021
I will miss you very much, best brother-in-law in the world, I will pray for you every night, love you like you, Kim
Kim Gambrell
Family
September 21, 2021
