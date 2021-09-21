Eric Alan Josey, 44, of Salisbury, and formerly of Statesville, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. He was employed with Freightliner TMP, and was married to Lisa Gambrell Josey, who survives. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 21, 2021.
To the Richard Josey family,
As our heart breaks for the Lost of Eric, I'm sure yours must be breaking 10,000 times more, may you find peace and comfort and knowing that Eric had such a positive impact on so many lives, with our heartfelt sympathy, the
Gambrell family
George Gambrell family
September 22, 2021
Thanking of you and your family during this difficult time sorry to hear of Eric passing .
Kathy Shepherd
September 21, 2021
Prayers for all of the family that God will hold and comfort you all. My deepest sympathy.
Tina Brown
September 21, 2021
Eric,
Your wings might have been ready but our hearts was not love, mother-in-law Judy
Judy Gambrell
September 21, 2021
I will miss you very much, best brother-in-law in the world, I will pray for you every night, love you like you, Kim