Ernestine Jean Barnard ClearyJuly 28, 1927 - November 22, 2020Mrs. Ernestine Jean Barnard Cleary, 93, of Mocksville, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, after a short stay at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem.She was born July 28, 1927, in Iredell County, to the late James Phillip and Octavia Friesland Barnard. Mrs. Cleary was a lifelong resident of the Sheffield community. She had worked at Monleigh Garment Company for over 40 years as a supervisor. After retirement, she enjoyed gardening and baking. She loved the Lord, attending church, and reading her Bible; these were all very important parts of her life. In her 93 years, she attended several churches. After Zion Church closed, she attended Mocksville Wesleyan Church and then Salem United Methodist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death Jan. 28, 2014, by her husband of 69 years, Ray Cleary; brother, Charlie Barnard; and sister, Isabelle Galliher.Survivors include her daughter, Jean Cleary (Bill), who were her caregivers since Ray's death; sister, Thelma Chambers (Lendon) of Hamptonville; sister-in-law, Patricia Cleary of Charlotte; many nieces and nephews; special nephew, Larry Galliher (Becky); and special friends, Richie, Stacia and Salem Parker.A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Zion Cemetery, with the Rev. Wayne Swisher officiating. At the request of the family, please be mindful of social distancing and wear face covering. The family invites friends to come by Lambert Funeral Home, Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to pay their respects. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a formal receiving line.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Zion Cemetery Fund, c/o Jean Cleary, 1506 Sheffield Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028.The family would like to express a special thank you to her caregivers, Lavern Ijames, Sharon Hallman, Destiny Cook, Joann Owens, Angela Hall, Kay Williams, Inge Shaw, Anne Cline, and Sue Williams.Lambert Funeral Home