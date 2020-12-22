Menu
Estel Wyatt
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Estel Wyatt

Estel James Wyatt, 93, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Wyatt was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Wilkes County, and was the son of the late Charlie H. Wyatt and Adaline Ayers Wyatt.

He attended Wilkes County Schools and served in the U.S. Air Force at the end of World War II. On June 29, 1945, he married Callie Mae Eller Wyatt, who survives. Together they were charter members of Mountain Road Baptist Church, and he was retired from Kewaunee Scientific, Inc.

He is survived by seven children, Carol W. Cashion, Judy W. Roseman (Garry), James D. Wyatt (Lei), Randy F. Wyatt (Janet), Jeffrey K. Wyatt (Rose), Kathy W. Little (Fred) and Robin Wyatt; 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters.

A private family funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Mountain Road Baptist Church, with Pastor Jamie Fox officiating. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County or Mountain Road Baptist Church.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Mountain Road Baptist Church
132 Compton Park Rd., Statesville, NC
Troutman Funeral Home
