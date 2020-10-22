Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eva Johnson Haire
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Eva Johnson Haire

November 25, 1929 - October 20, 2020

Eva Johnson Haire, 90, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at The Citadel at Mooresville, two years to the day of her husband's death.

She was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Denver, N.C., to the late Samuel and Antha Brotherton Johnson. Mrs. Haire was a breast cancer survivor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Ervin Haire; sisters, Inez Johnson, Louise Harkey Christie, Wilma Thompson, and Sammie Atwell; and brother, Ted Johnson.

She is survived by her children, Donna McConnell (Norris), William "Billy" Haire Jr. (Cathy Mayfield), Wendell Haire (Susan); six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Sally Beck.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 23, at Glenwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Georgianne Hartline officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mooresville Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.