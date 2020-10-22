Eva Johnson HaireNovember 25, 1929 - October 20, 2020Eva Johnson Haire, 90, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at The Citadel at Mooresville, two years to the day of her husband's death.She was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Denver, N.C., to the late Samuel and Antha Brotherton Johnson. Mrs. Haire was a breast cancer survivor.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Ervin Haire; sisters, Inez Johnson, Louise Harkey Christie, Wilma Thompson, and Sammie Atwell; and brother, Ted Johnson.She is survived by her children, Donna McConnell (Norris), William "Billy" Haire Jr. (Cathy Mayfield), Wendell Haire (Susan); six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Sally Beck.A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 23, at Glenwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Georgianne Hartline officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mooresville Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville