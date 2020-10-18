Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eva Mae McHargue Taylor
Eva Mae McHargue Taylor

Eva Mae McHargue Taylor, 87, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 28, 1932, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late George Allen McHargue and Susan Anna Link McHargue. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Wayne Taylor; brothers, Harvey McHargue, L.G. McHargue and J.M. McHargue; and sisters, Lorene Tucker and Lessie Jordan.

Eva loved Wheel of Fortune, was an avid bowler and loved doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed spending time outside in her yard planting flowers and loved to see great-granddaughter, Rylee, come to her pool and swim. She worked for Hedrick Manufacturing and she owned Statesville Computer.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jerry Wayne Taylor; daughters, Lynne Taylor Barringer and Dianne Taylor (Rodney); granddaughter, Brittany Lynne Williams (Darren); one great-grandchild, Rylee Lynne Williams; and numerous other loving family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front Street, in Statesville.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Nicholson Funeral Home with Pastor Cokie Bristol officiating. Interment in Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville will follow.

The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels, Ericka Guincho and Peggy Rumple and Gordon Hospice House for their compassionate care of Eva.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.