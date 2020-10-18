Eva Mae McHargue TaylorEva Mae McHargue Taylor, 87, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.She was born Oct. 28, 1932, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late George Allen McHargue and Susan Anna Link McHargue. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Wayne Taylor; brothers, Harvey McHargue, L.G. McHargue and J.M. McHargue; and sisters, Lorene Tucker and Lessie Jordan.Eva loved Wheel of Fortune, was an avid bowler and loved doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed spending time outside in her yard planting flowers and loved to see great-granddaughter, Rylee, come to her pool and swim. She worked for Hedrick Manufacturing and she owned Statesville Computer.Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jerry Wayne Taylor; daughters, Lynne Taylor Barringer and Dianne Taylor (Rodney); granddaughter, Brittany Lynne Williams (Darren); one great-grandchild, Rylee Lynne Williams; and numerous other loving family and friends.A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front Street, in Statesville.A funeral will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Nicholson Funeral Home with Pastor Cokie Bristol officiating. Interment in Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville will follow.The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels, Ericka Guincho and Peggy Rumple and Gordon Hospice House for their compassionate care of Eva.Nicholson Funeral Home