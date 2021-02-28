Menu
Evon Lambert
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Evon Lambert

On Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, Evon Cook Lambert, 76, of Statesville, passed away peacefully at her home, following a short period of declining health. Her loving husband of 59 years was by her side, holding her hand.

She was born in Mooresville July 7, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Ted and Aretta-Bell Hambright Cook. She attended Troutman School, and Feb. 25, 1962, was married to George Lee Lambert who survives. She was a member of Bright Light Baptist Church, and loved her church family very much. She also enjoyed working with flowers, going to yard sales, sitting on the front porch reading, and going to the coast. She was retired from Hunt Manufacturing Company.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Tracy L. Alexander (Jerry) and Sean Lambert, nine grandchildren, Brandy A. Fox (the Rev. Jayson Fox), Casey J. Alexander (Kaylee), McKinzee R. Lambert, Travis C. Lambert, Hunter C. Lambert, Justin T. Lambert, Destine B. Campbell, Timothy J. Campbell, and Chandler A. Campbell; four great-grandchildren, Saylem P. Fox, James Ruel Fox III, Reid A. Fox, and Huntlee J. Alexander, all of Statesville; one sister, Cora-Bell Jones of Gastonia; and one brother, Ander Cook (Pam) of Statesville.

Mrs. Lambert was preceded in death by two brothers, Nathan Hambright and Ronald Cook.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 6, at Bright Light Baptist Church with the Revs. Jayson Fox and Jason Buchanan officiating.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Dr. Joshi and staff, Hospice of Iredell County, Dr. Ghim, and Madison Batchelor, RN of Iredell Memorial Hospital for their love and care of Mrs. Lambert.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bright Light Baptist Church, 478 Trinity Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bright Light Baptist Church
478 Trinity Rd, Statesville, NC
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Evon and I were classmates and I have wonderful memories of her. I am so sorry for your loss.
Linda Powell Schade
March 3, 2021
My heart is with your family at this time of sorrow and my prayers and thought are with you also.
Ruby Beatty
March 1, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family, may she Rest In Peace.
Vicki Williams
March 1, 2021
