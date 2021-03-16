Menu
Fay Nell Archie Ratledge
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Fay Nell Archie Ratledge

August 31, 1926 - March 14, 2021

Fay Nell Archie Ratledge, 94, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Summit Place of Mooresville.

Fay Nell, one of nine children, was born Aug. 31, 1926, in Iredell County, to the late James and Ollie Mae Blackwelder Archie.

She attended Mooresville schools. After retiring in 1992 from General Time in Davidson, she volunteered at Lake Norman Regional Hospital from 1996 until 2016. During this period, she and her husband, Filmore, traveled frequently with Christian Tours traveling the United States. She loved to travel and to "visit" with family and friends. Since the mid-50s, Fay Nell was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John Filmore Ratledge; a son, John Filmore Ratledge II; brothers, Lewis Archie, Tilden Archie, and Robert Clifton "Bill" Archie; and sisters, Elva Bass and Margaret Ratledge.

She is survived by her children, Billy Watson (Jean) and Sandra Austin (Jim); brothers, Charles "Pete" Archie (Beverly) and Gary Archie (Nancy); and sister, Peggy Brookshire. She loved her family who also includes seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 17, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Dave Keck officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, NC
Mar
17
Service
2:00p.m.
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so sad to get the news of your Mom´s passing. We are praying that your sadness will soon turn to happy memories of her and bring peace to your heart.
Lee and Donna Austin
March 17, 2021
I got to know Fay Nell while visiting my mother at the summit place. She was such a lovely lady! I enjoyed our porch visits and seeing the puzzles that she so loved to put together. I know she liked cheese cake, so from time to time I liked to surprise her with a piece. She will be greatly missed!
March 16, 2021
