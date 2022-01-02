Faye BurgessLouella Faye Denny Burgess, 68, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.She was born in Ashe County, Oct. 8, 1953, to the late Leonard Brice Denny and Ella Mae Brinegar Denny. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Dana Denny Williams.Faye graduated from Ashe Central High School. She loved reading, watching soap operas, her parakeets, Aerosmith, and spending time with her grandchildren.Survivors include two daughters, Kelly Lopez-Hernandez (Joe) of Stony Point, Charity Hodge (Tim) of Mocksville; six grandchildren, Adam, John, Ayana, David, Seth, Ethan; and two brothers, Clay Denny (Peggy) of Hendersonville, and Blake Denny (Mary) of Lexington, N.C.A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 6 p.m., in Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit with friends following the service.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Nicholson Funeral Home to help with funeral costs.Nicholson Funeral Home