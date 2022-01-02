Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Faye Burgess
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Faye Burgess

Louella Faye Denny Burgess, 68, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Ashe County, Oct. 8, 1953, to the late Leonard Brice Denny and Ella Mae Brinegar Denny. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Dana Denny Williams.

Faye graduated from Ashe Central High School. She loved reading, watching soap operas, her parakeets, Aerosmith, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Kelly Lopez-Hernandez (Joe) of Stony Point, Charity Hodge (Tim) of Mocksville; six grandchildren, Adam, John, Ayana, David, Seth, Ethan; and two brothers, Clay Denny (Peggy) of Hendersonville, and Blake Denny (Mary) of Lexington, N.C.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 6 p.m., in Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit with friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Nicholson Funeral Home to help with funeral costs.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I'm so sorry to hear about Faye. We were friends for years. I'm thinking of y'all.
Joann Renegar
January 7, 2022
Charity and Kelly I'm so sorry for your loss. I have great memories with y'all. Faye was a sweet lady. I'm here if y'all need anything. Love yall
Jodi Renegar
Friend
January 7, 2022
Im so sorry for your loss.
Chasidy Nicholson
Friend
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results