Frances BrownSeptember 10, 1957 - December 8, 2020Frances Brown, 63, of Troutman, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. "Wom," as she was known and referred to by family and friends, was born Sept. 10, 1957, in Iredell County. She later moved to Arcadia, Fla., which became her home. Wom's large personality ensured she was the life of the party while her kind spirit made her lifelong friends that became family.She was preceded in death by her mother, Willie Jean Harris; grandmother, Olena Windord; brothers, Charles Harris and Harry Winford.She leaves to cherish the memory of her life, her loving father, Hebert Harris; children, Shawn Harris, Adrian Harris Sr. (Shari Childs), Latika Turner(Dallas Jr.), Paul Leach(Heather), reared in home, Erika Hudson (Trailvis); siblings, Linda Howell, Virginia Blackwood (James), Carolyn Parker (Bernard), Herbert Harris (Carollyn), Gloria Harris, Fredrick Harris (Catonya); grandchildren, Adrian (LA) Harris(Mareshah), Keishawnie Harris, Ke'Shaun Harris, Jerico Givens, Hannah Givens, Adriana Harris, Brandon Leach, Briana Leach; great-grandchildren, Adian, Amare, Kamiyah; her special friends that held a precious place in her heart, Earline, Sandra, Billy T., Valerie, Mel, Lit, Mrs. Mattie Clark, Tim Corbitt; and a host of nephews and nieces.The family will receive friends at 12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at Ingram Funeral Home in Mooresville. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Greta Angel officiating. Interment will be at Shinnville United Church of God Cemetery in Troutman.Ingram Funeral Home