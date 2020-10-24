Frances EarleFrances Hoke Earle, 95, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.She was born in Statesville to the late Willie Poston and Julius Brockman Earle Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Julius Brockman Earle Jr. Frances was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church.Frances retired after 49 years of service with Statesville Brick Company. After working full-time for 33 years, she transitioned to part-time in 1998, working for an additional 16 years, before retiring in 2014. She was an extremely dedicated, loyal, and valuable employee and a much-loved and trusted friend to all at Statesville Brick Company. Frances served as the in-house Accountant, Corporate Secretary, and Assistant Treasurer. She also served on the board of directors until her death. She was such an appreciated member of their team.Frances was kind and caring, with a witty personality. She was knowledgeable about a wide variety of topics and "always in the know," therefore, having a conversation with her was interesting and fun. She was fiercely independent and had an upbeat, joyful personality, full of positivity and always encouraging to others. Her words of wisdom will never be forgotten. She will be deeply missed by all her friends and family.Survivors include her very close friend, Amy Barnes; cousins, Rachel H. Greene, Anne Brooke Lazorik, Sarah Greene, and Gennie Saffer; and faithful companion, Minnie Mae "Bugg."A private graveside service will be held. The family requests any memorials be made to the American Red Cross in her name.Nicholson Funeral Home