Frank Gabriel Davidson Jr.
Frank Gabriel Davidson Jr., 89, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury.
He was born June 24, 1931, in Iredell County, the son of the late Frank G. Davidson Sr. and Noma Payne Davidson. Also preceding him in death are his brother, Billy Davidson; sisters, Evelyn Goodin and Lula Lee Warren; and half sisters; Jewel Davidson and Iia Mae Davidson.
Frank served his country proudly during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was an active and dedicated member of Fairview Baptist Church, was a man of faith and was passionate about mission work. He was employed with Carolina Petroleum Company for many years, then left to later follow his dreams opening his own oil company. Following his retirement, Frank enjoyed spending time helping others by working on and fixing lawn mowers. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and will be deeply missed by all.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Shirley Davidson Mitchell; grandchildren, Jeremy Alan Mitchell (Terrie) and Misty Trishelle Mitchell (Cody); great-grandchildren, Jackson Ty Mitchell and Tristan Alan Mitchell; brother, Bobby Davidson (Alice); and numerous other loving family and friends.
The body will lie-in-state from 12 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27, at Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville. The family will have a private graveside service at a later date.
Nicholson Funeral Home www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2020.