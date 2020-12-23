Menu
Frank Gabriel Davidson Jr.
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Frank Gabriel Davidson Jr.

Frank Gabriel Davidson Jr., 89, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury.

He was born June 24, 1931, in Iredell County, the son of the late Frank G. Davidson Sr. and Noma Payne Davidson. Also preceding him in death are his brother, Billy Davidson; sisters, Evelyn Goodin and Lula Lee Warren; and half sisters; Jewel Davidson and Iia Mae Davidson.

Frank served his country proudly during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He was an active and dedicated member of Fairview Baptist Church, was a man of faith and was passionate about mission work. He was employed with Carolina Petroleum Company for many years, then left to later follow his dreams opening his own oil company. Following his retirement, Frank enjoyed spending time helping others by working on and fixing lawn mowers. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and will be deeply missed by all.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Shirley Davidson Mitchell; grandchildren, Jeremy Alan Mitchell (Terrie) and Misty Trishelle Mitchell (Cody); great-grandchildren, Jackson Ty Mitchell and Tristan Alan Mitchell; brother, Bobby Davidson (Alice); and numerous other loving family and friends.

The body will lie-in-state from 12 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27, at Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville. The family will have a private graveside service at a later date.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Junior was a good man with a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed around Carolina Petroleum! You are in my thoughts and prayers. Look to God for peace in the days ahead.
Beverly Sowers
December 28, 2020
I could write a million words & they would never begin to express what this man meant to me. He was a rock to me, a father figure that even carried the exact same pocket knife my Dad had. He showed me his knife standing at the display at my father's funeral & said he would be there for me since Dad was gone. I´ll cherish even more the hug I asked for the last time I saw him in Food Lion. It has been so long since I´d seen him, months. This was about a week after the pandemic began. As I came around the end of an aisle I saw him headed toward the register & I called out to him. What a smile that greeted me! We talked a few minutes & as we parted I asked for a hug & he said I don´t think we´re supposed to do that but you´re special. He always made me feel special. That´s who he was & what he did. His love mirrored his love for Christ. Shirley, Jeremy & family, as I mourn his loss, I am so thankful he lived. I´m sending heartfelt hugs & prayers for you all.
Jo Ann Brown Bright
December 26, 2020
I send my sincere condolences to Sue and children. May you have comfort I. Knowing that you will see him again. God bless you.
Linda Bollinger
December 24, 2020
In sympathy to Sue and the family, for Frank's passing. He was a wonderful man, and gentleman. Always a pleasure to see and be around. Great humor...we shared many laughs. I'll miss seeing him. He accomplished a lot in his life and was our Lord's faithful servant. He will be missed by so many family and friends.
Frank Harmon
December 23, 2020
