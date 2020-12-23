I could write a million words & they would never begin to express what this man meant to me. He was a rock to me, a father figure that even carried the exact same pocket knife my Dad had. He showed me his knife standing at the display at my father's funeral & said he would be there for me since Dad was gone. I´ll cherish even more the hug I asked for the last time I saw him in Food Lion. It has been so long since I´d seen him, months. This was about a week after the pandemic began. As I came around the end of an aisle I saw him headed toward the register & I called out to him. What a smile that greeted me! We talked a few minutes & as we parted I asked for a hug & he said I don´t think we´re supposed to do that but you´re special. He always made me feel special. That´s who he was & what he did. His love mirrored his love for Christ. Shirley, Jeremy & family, as I mourn his loss, I am so thankful he lived. I´m sending heartfelt hugs & prayers for you all.

Jo Ann Brown Bright December 26, 2020