Frank WinslowSeptember 7, 1947 - June 28, 2021Frank Cale Winslow, 73, of Plymouth, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.Frank was born Sept. 7, 1947, to Annie "Tup" and Howard "Snook" Winslow of Hertford. Frank graduated from Perquimans High School in 1965. He then attended COA, before receiving his bachelor's degree from N.C. State in 1970, and later received his master's degree in 1999. After receiving his bachelor's, he moved to Statesville to work with the Northwestern Bank. In 1978, he and his family moved to Plymouth, where he worked for Plymouth Fertilizer. He began his N.C. Extension career with N.C. State University in 1992 and retired in 2014. After retiring, Frank spent many years working in agriculture at Harris Farms. He was heavily involved in Boy Scouts, Living History, the N.C. Naval Squadron, and the Roper Ruritan Club. He also served on the Washington County Planning Board.Frank was a man of many talents. He was a leader in his community, an avid cook, farmer, and family man that enjoyed providing for everyone. He was very knowledgeable about many things and loved to share his knowledge with anyone that would listen. He could always make someone laugh with his stories, or at least put a smile on their face. His time was always spent with his family and friends, which is what he enjoyed most.Frank was preceded in death by his parents.Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, Judy Kennedy Winslow; sons, John (Lisa), Benjamin (Kym), and Samuel (Crystal); grandchildren, Emily, Caleb, Hunter, Tanner, Kennedy, Kristen Davenport, Kamiyah Davenport and Carly Hill; sister, Judy (Donald) Roche; brother, Herbert (Melinda) Winslow; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support that has been shown throughout Frank's battle with cancer. They would also like to extend a special thank you to the team of caregivers that helped during the last weeks of his life.A private burial will take place in Hertford and a celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m., at Plymouth Church of Christ, 905 Washington St. in Plymouth.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Washington or Tyrrell County 4-H.Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy