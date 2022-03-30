Frankie SnyderMary Frank Brown Snyder, 87 of Dunwoody, Ga., passed away peacefully Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home.Mary Frank was born May 31, 1934, in Iredell County, to the late J. Frank Brown and Inez Webb Brown. She was their only child and grew up with many cousins from her parents' large families.Mary Frank "Frankie" was valedictorian of her class at Troutman High School. She went on to attend Erskine College and then Catawba, where as the homecoming queen, she majored in English and met her husband Richard "Dick" Snyder.Frankie and Dick married in June 1957. Before they had children, she taught school and managed multiple moves for Dick's growing career. After having children, Frankie became a stay-at-home mom.Frankie was very involved in church and volunteer activities while living in Miami and Dunwoody. She was an English tutor at elementary schools, at church she played the organ, sang in the choir and volunteered at the food pantries.Frankie will be remembered for her beautiful smile and infectious laugh, sense of fashion (her daughters and granddaughters often raided her closet and shoe collection), inability to be on time for anything to the eternal frustration of her always on time husband, her love of chocolate, talking to anyone, at any time, for any length of time, the ability to navigate Atlanta solely on backroads often with unplanned detours on the way, her passion for literature and grammar and meticulous education in these areas for her children and grandchildren, piano skills, sewing (her children and houses were key beneficiaries) and gardening. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.She is survived by her husband, Dick Snyder; daughters, Susan King (Phil), Meg Snyder Connor; grandchildren, Alex Connor and Ella Connor and Jason King and Kevin King; several close cousins; and the family of Nam Tran, Lisa Tran and Leah and Jason Hickey.The family is thankful for the service of loving caregivers Shunta Jones, and Sindy Ball.A funeral service will be held Friday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m., at Troutman Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a graveside service at New Perth ARP Cemetery.Troutman Funeral Home