Fred Baity
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Fred Baity

Fred J. Baity, 80, of Statesville, passed away, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Fred was born in Iredell County, Oct. 6, 1940, to the late Ralph C. Baity and Lois Deal Baity. Fred retired from Dana and was a member of Faith Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a brother, Carroll C. Baity; and sister, Wanda J. Baity Summers.

He is survived by his wife, Madeline Montgomery Baity of Statesville; daughter, Terri B. Reavis of Statesville; sons, Tony R. Baity (Nicole) of Statesville and Bradley K. Baity (Susanne) of Kathleen, Ga.; five grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27, at Faith Church. Mr. Baity will lie-in-state Friday from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Faith Church
Nov
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Faith Church
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
