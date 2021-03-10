Freda Johnson Sharpe
March 31, 1947 - March 7, 2021
Mrs. Freda Johnson Sharpe, 73, of Harmony, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
The graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, in Grace Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ervel Jones officiating.
Freda was born March 31, 1947, in Wilkes County, to Paul Lester and Era Mae Oakley Johnson. She loved spending time with her family, loved the outdoors, watching birds and crafting shows. She was an avid Carolina and NASCAR fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Prevette; and four brothers, Coy Johnson, Alton Johnson, Jerry Johnson and Clyde Johnson.
Freda is survived by a her husband, Jerry Sharpe of the home; daughter, Pamela Stallings and husband, Todd of Kinston; two sons, Thomas Sharpe and fiancé, Gary of Statesville and John Sharpe and wife, Amanda, of Statesville; four grandchildren, Emma, Joshua, Chad, and Caroline; three sisters, Phyllis Call and husband, Guilford, Linda Collins and husband, Bill; and Janette Johnson, all of North Wilkesboro; three brothers, Joe Johnson and wife, Wanda, of Statesville, Roy Johnson and wife, Beth, of North Wilkesboro, and James Johnson of Mocksville; two sisters-in-law, Joan Johnson and Linda Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 9, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659; the American Alzheimer's Society, 4600 Park Rd. Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209; or Dementia Society of America
, 188 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 10, 2021.