Gail Smith
Patricia Gail Hefner Smith, 77, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Gordon Hospice House.
Gail was born Nov. 8, 1943, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Chester M. Hefner and Madge Elliott Privette (Dwight).
She attended Scotts High School and on May 13, 1961, she married Thomas Nicholas "Nick" Smith Sr., who passed away in 2009. She was a member of New Perth A.R.P. Church, and was the office manager for Iredell Urological Clinic. She loved spending time with her family, watching TV, cooking, doing crossword puzzles, and she always had a large green cup filled with Sundrop.
She is survived by three children, Allison S. Albin (Matt) of Troutman, Thomas N. "Nick" Smith Jr. of Mooresville, and Elliot "Kyle" Smith of Wilmington; six grandchildren, Nicholas Smith (Ashley), Dr. Josh Smith (Jamie), Kylee Tyson (Ken), Logan Albin, Madison Albin, and Landon Stevens (Griffin); one great-granddaughter, Mila Smith, and another great-granddaughter, Ellie Smith due in October 2021; one brother, Tony Hefner; six sisters-in-law, Sue Meadows (Jackie), Sybil Little (Billy), Bonnie Smith, Charlotte Smith, Peggy Jo Smith, and Frances Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, stepfather and husband, Gail was preceded in death by a brother, Doug Hefner; five brothers-in-law, Billy R. Smith, Sonny Smith, Wayne Smith, Ray Smith, Junior Smith; and two sisters-in-law, Mafielda Brown and Katrina Smith.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, at New Perth A.R.P. Cemetery, with the Rev. Charles Hammond officiating.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care provided by the nurses and staff of Gordon Hospice House.
Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
