Garneill Savalas MozerJuly 9, 1977 - May 31, 2021Garneill Savalas Mozer, 43, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.He was born in Mecklenburg County, July 9, 1977, to Lisa Fern Mozer and the late Willie Wright.Garneill graduated from Statesville Senior High School in 1995. He attended the Art Institute of Atlanta and Georgia Perimeter College, becoming a talented graphic designer and visual artist. Since moving back to Charlotte, he continued to hone his craft while pursuing other entrepreneurial efforts and hobbies. He was an avid gardener and dog trainer, and recently started a food truck business. Garneill was equal parts old soul and kid at heart. He had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor. He loved being among family and friends, and never met a stranger.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Soloman Savalas Mozer and Charlotte Mozer, and their mother, Laquseha Fluker; his mother, Lisa Mozer; brothers, Donyeill Mozer (Likuana), Angelo Howard (Michelle) and Willie Wright Jr.; grandmother, Peggy Trimble; aunts, Renee Wright Ardrey (Kevin), Dianne Wright Allen (Willie); uncle, Leon Wright (Tonya), Uncle Steven, Aunt Patty, Aunt Nancy; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 13, at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 500 South Green St., in Statesville. The family will receive friends after the service.Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service