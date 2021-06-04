Menu
Garneill Savalas Mozer
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC
Garneill Savalas Mozer

July 9, 1977 - May 31, 2021

Garneill Savalas Mozer, 43, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Mecklenburg County, July 9, 1977, to Lisa Fern Mozer and the late Willie Wright.

Garneill graduated from Statesville Senior High School in 1995. He attended the Art Institute of Atlanta and Georgia Perimeter College, becoming a talented graphic designer and visual artist. Since moving back to Charlotte, he continued to hone his craft while pursuing other entrepreneurial efforts and hobbies. He was an avid gardener and dog trainer, and recently started a food truck business. Garneill was equal parts old soul and kid at heart. He had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor. He loved being among family and friends, and never met a stranger.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Soloman Savalas Mozer and Charlotte Mozer, and their mother, Laquseha Fluker; his mother, Lisa Mozer; brothers, Donyeill Mozer (Likuana), Angelo Howard (Michelle) and Willie Wright Jr.; grandmother, Peggy Trimble; aunts, Renee Wright Ardrey (Kevin), Dianne Wright Allen (Willie); uncle, Leon Wright (Tonya), Uncle Steven, Aunt Patty, Aunt Nancy; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 13, at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 500 South Green St., in Statesville. The family will receive friends after the service.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service

www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 4, 2021.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
This just breaks my heart. You were like another little brother to me. Your laugh was infectious and your presence was inspiring. I will miss you dearly. You had such a big appetite and mama and daddy didn't mind feeding you at all! Rest in sweet peace
Rejohnda Bruner Tucker
Family
June 2, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. We were classmates his bright smile and talent was so addictive he will truly be missed. Class of 1995 our brother.
Kristi Reid
Classmate
June 2, 2021
I will miss his amazing talent that helped make my company successful. He was my only go to graphic designer of my publishing company for over 10 years.
james king
Friend
June 6, 2021
Lisa, wrapping my arms around you in your time of sorrow. My deepest condolences and continued prayers for you and the family. Love you!!
Rosalyn Andrews
Friend
June 4, 2021
Garneill was a great student of the arts,I was able to see a few of his renderings.A blessing for the family.
kenneth byers
Family
June 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family.
William Dalton
Friend
June 3, 2021
