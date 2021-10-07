Sgt. Gary Mayhorn Sr.July 30, 1965 - October 5, 2021Iredell County Sgt. Gary Mayhorn Sr., 56, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Center.Born in Red Jacket, W.Va., July 30, 1965, he was the son of the late Donnie Mayhorn and Alice Lee Mayhorn, whom survives.Gary was a member of Sound Doctrine Baptist Church in Taylorsville, and for the past 14 years, he has severed as a Deputy with the Iredell County Sherriff's OfficeA man well known in our community, Gary served faithfully and will be missed by all that knew him.In addition to his mother, Alice, those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 21 years, Gretchen Gaye Alverson Mayhorn; son, Gary Mayhorn Jr., both of Taylorsville; daughter, Samantha (Dustin) Carter of Mocksville; brothers, Donnie Jr., Mike and Brian Mayhorn; sister, Linda Christian; and six grandchildren.A graveside funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 11, at Iredell Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jeff Webb officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any local animal shelter.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home