Gary Mayhorn Sr.
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Sgt. Gary Mayhorn Sr.

July 30, 1965 - October 5, 2021

Iredell County Sgt. Gary Mayhorn Sr., 56, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Center.

Born in Red Jacket, W.Va., July 30, 1965, he was the son of the late Donnie Mayhorn and Alice Lee Mayhorn, whom survives.

Gary was a member of Sound Doctrine Baptist Church in Taylorsville, and for the past 14 years, he has severed as a Deputy with the Iredell County Sherriff's Office

A man well known in our community, Gary served faithfully and will be missed by all that knew him.

In addition to his mother, Alice, those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 21 years, Gretchen Gaye Alverson Mayhorn; son, Gary Mayhorn Jr., both of Taylorsville; daughter, Samantha (Dustin) Carter of Mocksville; brothers, Donnie Jr., Mike and Brian Mayhorn; sister, Linda Christian; and six grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 11, at Iredell Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jeff Webb officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any local animal shelter.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brian Stanley
October 11, 2021
Just wanted to send our condolences to the family . He was a good guy and one hell of an officer... R.I.P. GARY
Paul Colborne
Friend
October 10, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
October 9, 2021
Dear Gretchen, May you continue to feel comforted by the love and on going support of your church family. Love in Christ, SDBC
Tammy
Friend
October 7, 2021
