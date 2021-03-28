Gary Lee Sutter
December 10, 1948 - March 25, 2021
On Thursday, March 25, 2021, Gary Lee Sutter, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 72.
Gary was born in Miami, Fla., Dec. 10, 1948. He received his electrical engineering degree from the University of Florida in 1971 and remained a devoted Florida Gator fan his entire life. He had a career as an electrical engineer for many years with Florida Power & Light and later with Duke Power until his retirement.
Gary had a passion for all things electrical, music, guitars, ham radios, woodworking, his 1980 Jeep CJ-5, boats, and especially fishing. Gary was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Gary will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 16 years, Gloria; his children, Brad Dowell (Angela), Joseph Sutter, Sarah Sutter, and Jamie Redmond (Klara). Gary will also be fondly remembered by his former spouse, Kristina Schlieter (Bill); five grandchildren, Kindle, Claire, Jack, Emma, and Samuel; brothers, James and Wayne Sutter; and his nieces, Holly and Carissa.
Gary was preceded by his father, Raymond Sutter; mother, Virginia Foley; sister-in-law, Linda Sutter; and nephew, Jeff Sutter.
A memorial service will be held at Fairview Baptist Church in Statesville, Monday, April 5, at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations in memory of Gary can be made to the International Bipolar Foundation at ibpf.org/get-involved/donate/
Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services www.adamsfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 28, 2021.