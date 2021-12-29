Menu
Gene "Babe" Norman
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Gene "Babe" Norman

July 30, 1950 - December 22, 2021

Gene "Babe" Norman, 71, of Dobson, went to his Heavenly home Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

He was born July 30, 1950, in Iredell County, to Jack and Lizzie Mae Gaither Norman. Mr. Norman attended Union Grove School and West Yadkin Assembly of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonny Wells Norman; and brother, Bill Norman.

Surviving are his daughter, Regina Norman Allison; four sisters, Ann (Roger) Ireland, Sylvia N. Mitchell, Doris (David) Robinette and Earlene Norman; two brothers, Bobby Lee (Debbie) Norman and Joe (Linda) Norman; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his best friend and canine companion, Samson.

His funeral service will be conducted Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 3 p.m., at West Yadkin Assembly of God, with Diane Conley, and the Revs. Bobby Jenkins, Tommy Conley, Jerry Ireland officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family request that due to the current COVID-19 regulations, the wearing of a mask and social distancing to be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Yadkin Assembly of God, 3617 Key St., Hamptonville, NC 27020.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
West Yadkin Assembly of God
NC
Jan
2
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
West Yadkin Assembly of God
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers are with you
lester wooten(WOODY)
Family
January 2, 2022
Our hearts are broken. .There will never be another "Baby Ray" He was one of our families prayer warriors.. Rest in Peace - Good and Faithful Servant. We Love you!!!
The Mitchell Family
December 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
JoAnn Renegar
Friend
December 30, 2021
We were so saddened to hear about Gene's passing. He was a good, kind, & caring man. We will miss him, but we know he is where he wants to be. Our condolences and love to the family.
Ellen & J. Jennings
Family
December 29, 2021
JOHNNY Kennedy
Family
December 29, 2021
Ann Shumate
Acquaintance
December 28, 2021
we were sorry to hear of babes passing you all are in our thoughts and prayers
Donald and Mary Jarvis
December 28, 2021
Good man love God always in a good mood .
Betty Bridges
Family
December 28, 2021
Betty Bridges
Family
December 28, 2021
