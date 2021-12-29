Gene "Babe" NormanJuly 30, 1950 - December 22, 2021Gene "Babe" Norman, 71, of Dobson, went to his Heavenly home Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.He was born July 30, 1950, in Iredell County, to Jack and Lizzie Mae Gaither Norman. Mr. Norman attended Union Grove School and West Yadkin Assembly of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonny Wells Norman; and brother, Bill Norman.Surviving are his daughter, Regina Norman Allison; four sisters, Ann (Roger) Ireland, Sylvia N. Mitchell, Doris (David) Robinette and Earlene Norman; two brothers, Bobby Lee (Debbie) Norman and Joe (Linda) Norman; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and his best friend and canine companion, Samson.His funeral service will be conducted Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 3 p.m., at West Yadkin Assembly of God, with Diane Conley, and the Revs. Bobby Jenkins, Tommy Conley, Jerry Ireland officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family request that due to the current COVID-19 regulations, the wearing of a mask and social distancing to be observed.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Yadkin Assembly of God, 3617 Key St., Hamptonville, NC 27020.Gentry Family Funeral Service