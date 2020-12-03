Geneva Bebber
Geneva Stafford Bebber, 94, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Born in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Jason Stafford and Ila Stafford. On Jan. 28, 1950, she married William Clyde Bebber, who survives.
Mrs. Bebber was a graduate of Taylorsville High School and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (WC). She taught school in Alexander County and the Iredell-Statesville School System for over 33 years. She was a member of Delta Conclave of Kappa Kappa Iota Sorority, the oldest teacher's sorority. She held many offices and served as local and state president.
She was a charter member of Reformation Lutheran Church in Taylorsville and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Statesville. She taught Sunday school and was a member of the church circle. She loved teaching, making crafts, jelly, and cooking. She loved making special desserts for children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mrs. Arveta Stafford Gwaltney. Mrs. Bebber is survived by her husband of 70 years; two sons, Bruce Bebber (Lynne) of Catawba, and Tony Bebber (Leigh) of Little Mountain, S.C.; grandsons, Matthew Bebber (Glenda) of Monroe, Jason Bebber (Megan) of Chapin, S.C., and Mark Bebber (Laura) of Rock Hill, S.C.; and granddaughters, Laura Bebber Ostwalt (Chris) of Troutman, and Sarah Bebber Vincent (Jeff) of Sherrills Ford; and great-grandchildren, Sheltyn, Reese, and Olivia Ostwalt, Greyson Bebber, Tessa, Cole, and Owen Vincent, and Allison and Charlie Bebber.
A service to celebrate the life of Geneva Bebber will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at Iredell Memorial Gardens with Pastor Dieter Punt officiating
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 740 N. Center St., Statesville, NC 28677; Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 41912, Raleigh, NC 27629-1912.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 3, 2020.