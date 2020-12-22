George Donald McLaughlinMr. George Donald McLaughlin, 92 of Salemburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Sampson Regional Medical Center.A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27, at Society Baptist Church in Statesville.Mr. McLaughlin was a native of Iredell County, the son of Clyde "Mac" and Margaret Lomax McLaughlin. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ora Lucille Vannoy McLaughlin; and two brothers, Clive McLaughlin and Robert "Bob" McLaughlin. He was a roofing contractor.He is survived by his daughter, Donna McLaughlin Nunnery and husband, Harry; and three brothers, David McLaughlin, Gene McLaughlin and Jack McLaughlin.Butler Funeral Home