George Donald McLaughlin
FUNERAL HOME
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC
George Donald McLaughlin

Mr. George Donald McLaughlin, 92 of Salemburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27, at Society Baptist Church in Statesville.

Mr. McLaughlin was a native of Iredell County, the son of Clyde "Mac" and Margaret Lomax McLaughlin. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ora Lucille Vannoy McLaughlin; and two brothers, Clive McLaughlin and Robert "Bob" McLaughlin. He was a roofing contractor.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna McLaughlin Nunnery and husband, Harry; and three brothers, David McLaughlin, Gene McLaughlin and Jack McLaughlin.

Butler Funeral Home

www.butlerfh.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
Society Baptist Church
Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Butler Funeral Home
