Gerald Lyle "Jerry" Blohm
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Gerald "Jerry" Lyle Blohm

December 11, 1968 - June 14, 2021

Gerald "Jerry" Lyle Blohm, 52, of Statesville, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.

Born Dec. 11, 1968, in Lenawee County, Mich., he is the son of Jerry Lyle Blohm, who survives and the late Faye Elizabeth Wellnitz Blohm.

Jerry coached youth basketball and was involved in the community for many years volunteering at various events. Jerry was passionate about the outdoors, and enjoyed spending his free time hunting and sport fishing.

In addition to his father, Jerry, he is also survived by his wife, Shannon Dillard Blohm; sons, James Hunter Lyle Blohm, fiancée, Sarah Elizabeth Bradham, of Washington, D.C. and Gerald Hayden Blohm (Breanna Mills) of Statesville; daughter, Holland Blohm Adams (Jonathan) of Statesville; stepchildren, Emily Jordan Cheshire and Andrew Dean Cheshire; sisters, Joy Reed of Holden Beach, and Jackie King (Robert) of Statesville; and two grandchildren, Adaline Elizabeth Marie Blohm and Hudson James Adams, whom he loved dearly.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 18, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A private family service will be held in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am very sorry for your loss. Praying for the family .
Robin Tucker
Friend
June 22, 2021
Our hearts are heavy for you and the loss of Jerry. So thankful he knew the Lord. We will all see him again. Know that we are praying for you. His mom and our dad met him there.
Alan & Rita Fleming
Friend
June 17, 2021
Denise Cascardi
June 17, 2021
Shannon and Family, My heart breaks for you...May the love of friends and family carry you through this extremely hard time. My sincerest condolences.
Denise Cascardi
June 17, 2021
Jerry, Jackie, Joy, Sorry to hear about Jerry wanted to offer my deepest condolences to all of you. Good news is he is now kicking up some gold dust in heaven, and probably sharing some hunting stories with my Dad.
Steve Knick
Friend
June 17, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
June 17, 2021
