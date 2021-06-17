Gerald "Jerry" Lyle BlohmDecember 11, 1968 - June 14, 2021Gerald "Jerry" Lyle Blohm, 52, of Statesville, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.Born Dec. 11, 1968, in Lenawee County, Mich., he is the son of Jerry Lyle Blohm, who survives and the late Faye Elizabeth Wellnitz Blohm.Jerry coached youth basketball and was involved in the community for many years volunteering at various events. Jerry was passionate about the outdoors, and enjoyed spending his free time hunting and sport fishing.In addition to his father, Jerry, he is also survived by his wife, Shannon Dillard Blohm; sons, James Hunter Lyle Blohm, fiancée, Sarah Elizabeth Bradham, of Washington, D.C. and Gerald Hayden Blohm (Breanna Mills) of Statesville; daughter, Holland Blohm Adams (Jonathan) of Statesville; stepchildren, Emily Jordan Cheshire and Andrew Dean Cheshire; sisters, Joy Reed of Holden Beach, and Jackie King (Robert) of Statesville; and two grandchildren, Adaline Elizabeth Marie Blohm and Hudson James Adams, whom he loved dearly.The family will receive friends Friday, June 18, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A private family service will be held in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home