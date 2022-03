Gerald Krider



February 4, 1951 - May 31, 2021



Gerald "Jerry" Luke Krider of Union Grove, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. Jerry served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Karen Wilson Krider. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is assisting the Krider family.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 3, 2021.