Gerry and I went to high school together in Statesville, NC, and were blessed to have enjoyed our 50th SHS reunion a few years ago. Since then we've been good Facebook friends, and that has meant a lot to me. I want to send her family and friends my sincere condolences, and pray for His comfort and peace to surround you in these days, as it is her. She was a joy, and will remain in our memories always.



Elizabeth (Lisa) Seibel-Ross Classmate November 25, 2020