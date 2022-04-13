Giles Thaddus McLellandMay 29, 1929 - April 11, 2022Giles Thaddus McLelland went to his home in heaven Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home in East Bend, after a long illness.Giles was born to Giles Teb and Mattie Mae Daniels McLelland May 29, 1929, in Iredell County. He graduated from Central High School in Iredell County and attended N.C. State University. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951, and retired from the National Guard after 30 years of service. He married Eleanor Jeanne Lundy Sept. 5, 1954. They were sent to Germany for two years. He was the owner and operator of Old Town Barber Shop for 50 years. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and Old Town Masonic Lodge No. 751.He is survived by his wife of 68 years; sons, Timothy (LuAnne) of Pfafftown, Norris (Susan) of East Bend and Kevin of Boone; grandchildren, Amber Billings (Dakota), Anthony McLelland, Tyler McLelland (Caroline) and Harley McLelland; great-grandchildren, Shepherd McLelland and Lida Jean McLelland; sister, Bonnie Harmon; sisters-in-law, Jo Ann and Evelyn McLelland all of Statesville; and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 14, at Vogler Funeral Home at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A committal with Masonic Rites and military honors will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park Gazebo.Contributions may be made to New Hope UMC, 5125 Shattalon Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27106; or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.Vogler Funeral Home at Forsyth Memorial Park