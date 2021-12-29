Gladys HuneycuttGladys Janet Smith Huneycutt, 89, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Maple Leaf Health Care.Gladys was born May 25, 1932, in Stanly County, and was the daughter of the late Allen and Katherine Richardson Smith. She attended Stanly County Schools and was retired from Collins & Aikeman Textile.She is survived by one son, Rodney Burleson and wife, Ann of Statesville; and grandson, Seth Burleson.No services are scheduled at this time.The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Maple Leaf Health Care and Diana Crawford for their love and care.Troutman Funeral Home