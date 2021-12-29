Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gladys Huneycutt
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Gladys Huneycutt

Gladys Janet Smith Huneycutt, 89, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Maple Leaf Health Care.

Gladys was born May 25, 1932, in Stanly County, and was the daughter of the late Allen and Katherine Richardson Smith. She attended Stanly County Schools and was retired from Collins & Aikeman Textile.

She is survived by one son, Rodney Burleson and wife, Ann of Statesville; and grandson, Seth Burleson.

No services are scheduled at this time.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Maple Leaf Health Care and Diana Crawford for their love and care.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.