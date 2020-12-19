Glen DeVaughnGlen Ron DeVaughn, 80, of Statesville, passed away, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.He was born Feb. 24, 1940, in Parkersburg, W.Va., and was the son of the late Glen Speary DeVaughn and Grace Thorne DeVaughn. He was married to the late Barbara Ann DeVaughn and they had two children, Glen Todd DeVaughn and Craig Michael DeVaughn; two grandchildren, Lindsey Nicole DeVaughn and Nicholas Ryan DeVaughn. He retired from GE and enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends.A private family service will be held at a later date.Troutman Funeral Home