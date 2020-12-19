Menu
Glen DeVaughn
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Glen DeVaughn

Glen Ron DeVaughn, 80, of Statesville, passed away, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

He was born Feb. 24, 1940, in Parkersburg, W.Va., and was the son of the late Glen Speary DeVaughn and Grace Thorne DeVaughn. He was married to the late Barbara Ann DeVaughn and they had two children, Glen Todd DeVaughn and Craig Michael DeVaughn; two grandchildren, Lindsey Nicole DeVaughn and Nicholas Ryan DeVaughn. He retired from GE and enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 19, 2020.
