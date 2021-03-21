Glenda Elaine Johnson RiddleGlenda Elaine Johnson Riddle, 66, of Harmony passed away peacefully Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Davis Regional Hospital.She was born Sept. 2, 1954, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Thomas Albert Johnson Jr. and Mary Bessie Swain Johnson. She was also preceded in death by brother, Thomas Johnson; and sister, Bonnie Long.Glenda worked for Lowes Home Improvement store in customer service, but enjoyed the days when she could work in the garden center. She loved flowers of all kinds, enjoyed bringing home the plants that needed extra love, and spending time planting things in her garden. She loved taking trips to the beach with her family, was devoted to her family, and enjoyed spending time with them. Her children and grandchildren remember her as being the best soccer mom who always cheered for them from the stands or defended their play from referee. Her smile, fierce personality and companionship will be missed by all.Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 48 years, Jason Arnold Riddle; daughters, Crystal Hazelbaker and husband, Troy, and Nicole Moore and husband, Larry; brother, Lawrence Johnson; sister, Ernestine Harris (Tommy); grandchildren, Stephen Harris, Christian Harris and Makayla Moore; seven step grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; canine companions, Rose and Chloe; and numerous other loving family and friends.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 22, at New Hope Baptist Church, 4921 Harmony Hwy., in Hamptonville.Nicholson Funeral Home