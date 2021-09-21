Menu
Glenda Summers
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Glenda Summers

Glenda Kaye Morrison Wooten Summers, 80, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

Glenda was born Jan. 15, 1941, in Iredell County, to the late John Henry Ford Morrison Sr. and Lois Joyner Morrison. Glenda enjoyed sewing, flowers, being outside and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member at Bethlehem UMC.

In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded by death her first husband, Coleman Wooten Jr.; second husband, William "Bill" H. Summers; and two brothers, "Junior" John H. Morrison Jr., and Dennis Morrison.

Glenda is survived by her children, Ricky Coleman Wooten (Pamela), of Statesville, Henry "Randy" Wooten (Machelle), of Statesville, Kimberly Wooten Whitener (Virgil), of Statesville, Billy Summer (Pam), of Stony Point, Jeffery Summers (Mary), of Statesville, and Mary Ann Summers Pence, of Statesville; her sister, Kathi M. Kestler (Rob), of Brunswick, Ga., 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, with a service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial will take place after the service in the church cemetery. Friends are welcome to visit with the family at Glenda's current residence.

Memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; Marvin UMC, 671 Marvin Church Ct., Stony Point, NC 28678; or Bethlehem UMC, 607 Bethlehem Rd., Statesville, NC 28677.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
NC
Sep
23
Service
2:30p.m.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of the passing of Glenda. She was a wonderful person an will definitely be missed. My heart, thoughts an prayers go out to her family.
Dedra Lowry Wooten Bridges an her family
Family
September 21, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Shelby Stanley
Other
September 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying for you all that the days ahead will be filled with peace just knowing that you will meet again one day.
Mark and June Josey
September 21, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Glenda was such a sweet outgoing lady who will be missed by all.
Denny & Trudy Peacock
September 21, 2021
