Glenda SummersGlenda Kaye Morrison Wooten Summers, 80, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.Glenda was born Jan. 15, 1941, in Iredell County, to the late John Henry Ford Morrison Sr. and Lois Joyner Morrison. Glenda enjoyed sewing, flowers, being outside and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member at Bethlehem UMC.In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded by death her first husband, Coleman Wooten Jr.; second husband, William "Bill" H. Summers; and two brothers, "Junior" John H. Morrison Jr., and Dennis Morrison.Glenda is survived by her children, Ricky Coleman Wooten (Pamela), of Statesville, Henry "Randy" Wooten (Machelle), of Statesville, Kimberly Wooten Whitener (Virgil), of Statesville, Billy Summer (Pam), of Stony Point, Jeffery Summers (Mary), of Statesville, and Mary Ann Summers Pence, of Statesville; her sister, Kathi M. Kestler (Rob), of Brunswick, Ga., 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.A visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, with a service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial will take place after the service in the church cemetery. Friends are welcome to visit with the family at Glenda's current residence.Memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; Marvin UMC, 671 Marvin Church Ct., Stony Point, NC 28678; or Bethlehem UMC, 607 Bethlehem Rd., Statesville, NC 28677.Troutman Funeral Home