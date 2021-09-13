Glenn Cornett
Glenn Dale Cornett, 73, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Davis Regional Hospital, after a battle with COVID-19.
Glenn was born April 28, 1948, in Watauga County, and was the son of Raymond Lee Cornett and the late Jean Townsend Cornett.
He graduated from Harmony High School, and served his country during the Vietnam War. He was the owner of Red Dirt Road Trucking in Statesville. He attended Central Assembly of God Church in Boone. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family at the beach.
Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Raymond Cornett; special friend, Donna Wallace; wife, Linda Cornett; son, Creighton (Adrianne) Cornett; and grandson, Caleb. Also surviving are four brothers, Richard (Jeffery) Cornett, Steve (Becky) Cornett, Tony (Melissa) Cornett, Gary (Wanda) Cornett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with full military rites will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Iredell Memorial Park, with the Rev. Chuck Bristle officiating. Out of respect for everyone attending, the family requests that masks be worn by all attending and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Central Assembly of God Church, 170 Assembly Dr., Boone, NC 28607.
Memorials can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2021.