Glenn Cornett
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Glenn Cornett

Glenn Dale Cornett, 73, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Davis Regional Hospital, after a battle with COVID-19.

Glenn was born April 28, 1948, in Watauga County, and was the son of Raymond Lee Cornett and the late Jean Townsend Cornett.

He graduated from Harmony High School, and served his country during the Vietnam War. He was the owner of Red Dirt Road Trucking in Statesville. He attended Central Assembly of God Church in Boone. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family at the beach.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Raymond Cornett; special friend, Donna Wallace; wife, Linda Cornett; son, Creighton (Adrianne) Cornett; and grandson, Caleb. Also surviving are four brothers, Richard (Jeffery) Cornett, Steve (Becky) Cornett, Tony (Melissa) Cornett, Gary (Wanda) Cornett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with full military rites will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Iredell Memorial Park, with the Rev. Chuck Bristle officiating. Out of respect for everyone attending, the family requests that masks be worn by all attending and that social distancing be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Central Assembly of God Church, 170 Assembly Dr., Boone, NC 28607.

Memorials can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Iredell Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Thoughts and prayers for your family from the family of Robert Smith Permitting. Glenn and our family had a long relationship and Glenn will be in our memories. God bless your family
Mary Smith
Work
September 18, 2021
To the Cornett family! Am so sorry for your loss. Prayers are with each of you!
Doris Church
Other
September 15, 2021
Oh! Glenn was Glen. I felt so at ease with him. You know how you love a brother that is how I love Glenn. My heart is broken. My loves goes out to his family. You were blessed to have him.
Angela Taylor Drum
Friend
September 13, 2021
