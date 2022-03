Glenn Matheson



November 16, 1951 - May 29, 2021



Glenn Monroe "Wildman" Matheson, 69, of Hiddenite, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. He retired from truck driving after 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Victoria "Vickie" Stikeleather Matheson. Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the Matheson family.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 1, 2021.