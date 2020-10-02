Glenn Shew



August 5, 1930 - September 30, 2020



Glenn Shew, 90, of Statesville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.



He was born Aug. 5, 1930, in Iredell County, to the late Mancyfeld Shew and Nora Parker Shew. He was also preceded by his brother, Paul Shew.



Glenn was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, where he taught adult Sunday school. He owned and operated a furniture and appliance store for many years in Statesville.



Those left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 72 years, Dorothy Shew; his two sons, Bristol Wayne Shew (Evelyn) and Glenn Scott Shew (Lisa); and four grandchildren, Megan, Allison, Dawson, and Kimberli.



There will be a visitation from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and the funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, today (Friday, Oct. 2). Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Eanes officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church.



Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville

