Glenna ShawJanuary 21, 1951 - June 2, 2021Glenna Marie Adams Shaw, 70, of Hiddenite, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House, following a long fight with cancer.Born Jan. 21, 1951, in Elmira, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Harold Adams and Vera Arthur Adams. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Harold J. Shaw; and a son, Jimmy Rittenhouse.Survivors include three sisters, Gloria Spell (David) of Greencove Springs, Fla., Robin Stephenson (Earl) of Troutman and Evea Klock (Karl) of Statesville; and a brother, Harold Adams (Bev) of Sebring, Fla.There will be no local services.In loving memory, memorials may be given to the Gordon Hospice House, C/O Hospice & Palliative Care Of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, N.C. 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home