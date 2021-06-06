Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenna Shaw
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Glenna Shaw

January 21, 1951 - June 2, 2021

Glenna Marie Adams Shaw, 70, of Hiddenite, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House, following a long fight with cancer.

Born Jan. 21, 1951, in Elmira, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Harold Adams and Vera Arthur Adams. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Harold J. Shaw; and a son, Jimmy Rittenhouse.

Survivors include three sisters, Gloria Spell (David) of Greencove Springs, Fla., Robin Stephenson (Earl) of Troutman and Evea Klock (Karl) of Statesville; and a brother, Harold Adams (Bev) of Sebring, Fla.

There will be no local services.

In loving memory, memorials may be given to the Gordon Hospice House, C/O Hospice & Palliative Care Of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, N.C. 28625.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.