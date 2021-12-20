Grady MillsMr. James Grady Mills, 79, of Olin, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Gordon Hospice House, surrounded by his family.Grady was born Feb. 6, 1942, in Troutman, and was the son of the late Thomas Glen and Idell Sherrill Mills. He was a graduate of Troutman High School and the LSU School of Banking. On Sept. 25, 1982, he married Cathy Padgett Mills, who survives, of the home and he was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He retired from Northwestern Bank and Bank of Iredell where, among many things, was instrumental in raising funds for the Iredell County Heart Fund. After his retirement from the bank, Grady and Cathy bought Bud's Oil Company in Harmony, which they still own.Grady was a certified Master Gardener with the Iredell County Extension Office for over 25 years. He loved to garden and grow roses, and he won many awards at the Iredell County Fair.In addition to his wife, Grady is survived by a brother-in-law, Terry Padgett (Diane) of Olin; and daughter, Sheila Elmore of Catawba.Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Tabor Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Wooten officiating. Active pallbearers will be Jason Shoemaker, Eli Shore, David Cook, Josh Lowry, David Alexander and Marty Liles.The family would like to give a special thanks to Sherrie's In Home Health Care, doctors and nurses at Iredell Memorial Hospital 5th floor and the Gordon Hospice House Staff for their love and care of Grady.Memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House.Troutman Funeral Home