Gray FowlerGilbert "Gray" Fowler, 83, devoted husband and loving father, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness.Gray is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; his three children, Sherri Petrilli (Chris) of Davidson, Laura Lewis (Steve) of Fuquay-Varina, and James Fowler (DeNeal) of Clemmons. In addition to his wife and three children, he leaves to cherish his memory eight grandchildren, Dr. Andrew Petrilli (Lizzie), Allison Knox (Chandler), Audrey Petrilli, Savannah Lewis, Jonah Lewis, Grayson Fowler, Samuel Fowler and Lorna Fowler; and five great-grandchildren, Leona Petrilli, Emery Knox, Ben Knox, Catherine Petrilli and Haddie Petrilli.Gray was born in Surry County, Oct. 21, 1938, and was the son of the late James DeWitt and Ruth Fowler. He worked for Quality Oil Company for 48 years, and served tirelessly for his church, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and the West Iredell Ruritan Club. He loved his family, his church and his friends. He enjoyed spending time planting flowers and working in his yard. His love, devotion, kindness and generosity will be forever remembered and cherished for those who were blessed to know him.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, with Pastor Chris Fitzgerald and the Rev. Gervase Hitch officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.Memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial UMC; or the West Iredell Ruritan Club.Troutman Funeral Home