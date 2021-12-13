Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gray Fowler
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Gray Fowler

Gilbert "Gray" Fowler, 83, devoted husband and loving father, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness.

Gray is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; his three children, Sherri Petrilli (Chris) of Davidson, Laura Lewis (Steve) of Fuquay-Varina, and James Fowler (DeNeal) of Clemmons. In addition to his wife and three children, he leaves to cherish his memory eight grandchildren, Dr. Andrew Petrilli (Lizzie), Allison Knox (Chandler), Audrey Petrilli, Savannah Lewis, Jonah Lewis, Grayson Fowler, Samuel Fowler and Lorna Fowler; and five great-grandchildren, Leona Petrilli, Emery Knox, Ben Knox, Catherine Petrilli and Haddie Petrilli.

Gray was born in Surry County, Oct. 21, 1938, and was the son of the late James DeWitt and Ruth Fowler. He worked for Quality Oil Company for 48 years, and served tirelessly for his church, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and the West Iredell Ruritan Club. He loved his family, his church and his friends. He enjoyed spending time planting flowers and working in his yard. His love, devotion, kindness and generosity will be forever remembered and cherished for those who were blessed to know him.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, with Pastor Chris Fitzgerald and the Rev. Gervase Hitch officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

Memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial UMC; or the West Iredell Ruritan Club.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church,
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
To all of the Fowler families, you are in our prayers. Gray will truly be missed from all...his smile, his kindness, always lending a hand where needed-always putting others before himself....a very Honorable Man that will forever be in our hearts...RIP my friend
Gary and Lou Ann Dyson
Family
December 14, 2021
My sincerest sympathy to the whole family. Mr. Fowler was a very kind man with a delightful family.
Pat Pope
Other
December 14, 2021
Gray and Bonnie graciously welcomed us to their neighborhood with kindness. We have been blessed to have them as neighbors ever since. Whether it was borrowing a yardwork tool or sharing the joys (and pains) of homeownership Gray was always willing to lend or listen. We will miss Gray and wish Bonnie and family the peace of Christ during this difficult time.
Kyle & Maria Carpenter
Friend
December 13, 2021
My Sincere Condolences and Prayers to the Family for Their Loss. Gray was Well Known and Highly Respected in the Community that he Supported and Gave to Through the Ruritans. He Will be Missed. Good Bye My Fellow Ruritan.
Avery Williams
Other
December 13, 2021
Gray was truly a one of a kind man. My prayers and sympathy go out to Bonnie and the family. Gray was a true friend to my father and our family. He will be missed by our entire community.
Lori Lingle Laws
Friend
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results