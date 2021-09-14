Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Edgar Cummings
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Harold Edgar Cummings

February 20, 1934 - September 9, 2021

Harold Edgar Cummings, born in Wyckle, W.Va., Feb. 20, 1934, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, Seldom; mother, Mary; and three brothers, twin Darrell, Wade, and Frankie.

Harold was a member of the Armed Forces and served in the Korean War. He moved with his adoring wife of 65 years, Dolores, to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1959. He worked for the City of Fort Lauderdale as an electrical inspector for 25 years.

Harold and Dolores moved to Statesville in 1994. They became active in their church, The Bridge Church of the Nazarene in Mooresville, and have been committed to giving back to their community and neighbors.

Harold leaves for a brief time his wife, Dolores; three children, Cheryl Simmons (Mike), Mike (Lydia), and Ken (Lisa). He is cherished by nine grandchildren, Justin Simmons (Jennifer), Ryan Simmons (Lauren), Brandon Simmons (Michele), Justin French (Megan), Christina French, Nicole Bambrick (Andy), Jessica Freeze (James), Scottie Creiln (Amy), and Miranda Cummings. He also enjoyed time with his 13 great-grandchildren, Emma, Lilly, Layla, Piper, Riley, Jackson, Katie, Lucie, Logan, Frankie Grace, Finnley, Bodie and Nora.

A celebration of life will be announced to family and friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donated to Mitchell Community College, Attn. Harold Cummings Nursing Scholarship, 500 W Broad St., Statesville, NC 28677.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results