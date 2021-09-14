Harold Edgar CummingsFebruary 20, 1934 - September 9, 2021Harold Edgar Cummings, born in Wyckle, W.Va., Feb. 20, 1934, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.He was preceded in death by his father, Seldom; mother, Mary; and three brothers, twin Darrell, Wade, and Frankie.Harold was a member of the Armed Forces and served in the Korean War. He moved with his adoring wife of 65 years, Dolores, to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1959. He worked for the City of Fort Lauderdale as an electrical inspector for 25 years.Harold and Dolores moved to Statesville in 1994. They became active in their church, The Bridge Church of the Nazarene in Mooresville, and have been committed to giving back to their community and neighbors.Harold leaves for a brief time his wife, Dolores; three children, Cheryl Simmons (Mike), Mike (Lydia), and Ken (Lisa). He is cherished by nine grandchildren, Justin Simmons (Jennifer), Ryan Simmons (Lauren), Brandon Simmons (Michele), Justin French (Megan), Christina French, Nicole Bambrick (Andy), Jessica Freeze (James), Scottie Creiln (Amy), and Miranda Cummings. He also enjoyed time with his 13 great-grandchildren, Emma, Lilly, Layla, Piper, Riley, Jackson, Katie, Lucie, Logan, Frankie Grace, Finnley, Bodie and Nora.A celebration of life will be announced to family and friends at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please donated to Mitchell Community College, Attn. Harold Cummings Nursing Scholarship, 500 W Broad St., Statesville, NC 28677.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home