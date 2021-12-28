Menu
Harold Lamarr "Hal" Dagenhart
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd
Stony Point, NC
Harold "Hal" Lamarr Dagenhart

October 20, 1966 - December 24, 2021

Harold "Hal" Lamarr Dagenhart, 55, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, unexpectedly, at his home.

Hal was born Oct. 20, 1966, in Iredell County, to the late Charles Franklin "Shorty" Dagenhart and Geraldine "Gerry" Bost Dagenhart of Statesville. Hal was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and Hobgood Gun Club.

In addition to his mother survivors include his wife of 27 years, Shannon Long Dagenhart of the home; son, Justin Dagenhart of the home; daughter, Jennifer Dagenhart of the home; three brothers, Chuck Dagenhart (Betsy) of Kernersville, Bobby Dagenhart (Barbara) of Stony Point, and Jeff Dagenhart of Stony Point; aunt and uncle, David and Martha Pope; great-aunt, Dorothy Tevepaugh; numerous nieces and nephews; father-in-law, and mother-in-law, Frank and Ginger Long; brother-in-law, Dennis Long; and sister-in-law, Michelle Kivette.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, at Bethel UMC. Pastor Anne Tavenner will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Thursday, at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be given to Bethel UMC, 168 Lake Lookout Dam Rd., Statesville NC 28677.

Chapman Funeral Home

www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bethel UMC
NC
Dec
30
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Bethel UMC
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Chapman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Chuck and family, You have our deepest condolences and sympathy. May God give comfort, peace, and understanding at this time. You have our love and prayers.
Charles & Lynn Hogan-Parker
Other
December 29, 2021
