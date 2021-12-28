Harold "Hal" Lamarr DagenhartOctober 20, 1966 - December 24, 2021Harold "Hal" Lamarr Dagenhart, 55, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, unexpectedly, at his home.Hal was born Oct. 20, 1966, in Iredell County, to the late Charles Franklin "Shorty" Dagenhart and Geraldine "Gerry" Bost Dagenhart of Statesville. Hal was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and Hobgood Gun Club.In addition to his mother survivors include his wife of 27 years, Shannon Long Dagenhart of the home; son, Justin Dagenhart of the home; daughter, Jennifer Dagenhart of the home; three brothers, Chuck Dagenhart (Betsy) of Kernersville, Bobby Dagenhart (Barbara) of Stony Point, and Jeff Dagenhart of Stony Point; aunt and uncle, David and Martha Pope; great-aunt, Dorothy Tevepaugh; numerous nieces and nephews; father-in-law, and mother-in-law, Frank and Ginger Long; brother-in-law, Dennis Long; and sister-in-law, Michelle Kivette.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, at Bethel UMC. Pastor Anne Tavenner will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Thursday, at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be given to Bethel UMC, 168 Lake Lookout Dam Rd., Statesville NC 28677.Chapman Funeral Home