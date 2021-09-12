Harold Sherrill
Harold Clyde Sherrill Jr., 82, passed from this Earth Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Harold was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Iredell County, the son of the late Harold C. Sherrill Sr. and Frances Eagle Sherrill. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Roberta S. Ashley (Frank); and a brother, James Ronald Sherrill.
Harold was a 1957 graduate of Statesville High School and attended Mitchell and Catawba Colleges. Harold's passions for hunting, fishing and the outdoors coupled with his friendly nature understandably led to a long sales career with Adams Sporting Goods, Leisure Time Distributors, Stihl, Husqvarna, and Statesville Roofing.
He developed a deep enthusiasm for researching family genealogical history. Through his research, he learned that he was the fifth great-grandson of Adam "The Pioneer" Sherrill, who with his eight sons and families, came south from Pennsylvania looking for land finally crossing the Yadkin River, and establishing Sherrill's Path, the first trail into Statesville. In 1747, they crossed the Catawba River at "Sherrill's Ford" and eventually established the Fort "Sherrill's Station." Through decades of research, he complied and wrote twenty detailed books of family genealogy tracing his family back to 785 AD.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of nearly 60 years, Patricia Pope Sherrill; son, Mark Sherrill (Sandy) of Newport News, VA.; daughter, Natalie Sherrill of Clemmons; son, Jackie Sherrill of Cleveland, N.C.; two grandchildren, Jennifer Sherrill and Joshua Sherrill; and sister, Pinky S. Reavis (Philip) of Statesville.
The family would like to express gratitude to lifelong steadfast family and friends, especially the neighbors, Terry and Linda Blevins, for their love and support for over 40 years.
A graveside service will be held at New Sterling A.R.P. Church, Thursday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. A visitation will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. Troutman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Blevins, Philip Reavis, Denny Hall, Tom Cox, Mickey Robbins and Larry Talbert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gordan Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County or the Salvation Army.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2021.